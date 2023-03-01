BECN (Beacon Roofing Supply Inc.) climbed 0.18 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

February 28, 2023, Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN) trading session started at the price of $64.30, that was 0.18% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $65.70 and dropped to $64.30 before settling in for the closing price of $64.88. A 52-week range for BECN has been $45.71 – $66.79.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -16.70% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -73.00%. With a float of $49.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $65.00 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.63, operating margin of +8.55, and the pretax margin is +7.35.

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 30, was worth 5,999,948. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 107,185 shares at a rate of $55.98, taking the stock ownership to the 15,072,084 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 15, when Company’s EVP & CIO sold 4,073 for $58.71, making the entire transaction worth $239,126. This insider now owns 1,450 shares in total.

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $2.07) by $0.22. This company achieved a net margin of +5.44 while generating a return on equity of 20.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.8 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -73.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.83% during the next five years compared to -14.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.91, a number that is poised to hit 0.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Beacon Roofing Supply Inc., BECN], we can find that recorded value of 0.66 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.17.

During the past 100 days, Beacon Roofing Supply Inc.’s (BECN) raw stochastic average was set at 89.07%, which indicates a significant increase from 78.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.32% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 33.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $56.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $56.98. Now, the first resistance to watch is $65.70. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $66.40. The third major resistance level sits at $67.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $64.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $63.60. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $62.90.

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN) Key Stats

There are 65,062K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.87 billion. As of now, sales total 8,430 M while income totals 458,400 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,969 M while its last quarter net income were 73,300 K.