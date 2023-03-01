B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) last year’s performance of -58.62% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE: BGS) on February 27, 2023, started off the session at the price of $12.68, soaring 0.08% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.98 and dropped to $12.5025 before settling in for the closing price of $12.59. Within the past 52 weeks, BGS’s price has moved between $10.91 and $31.09.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 8.40%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -49.70%. With a float of $68.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $71.67 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2847 employees.

B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Packaged Foods industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of B&G Foods Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 67.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 14, was worth 280,294. In this transaction Director of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $14.01, taking the stock ownership to the 760,392 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 13, when Company’s Director sold 13,875 for $20.66, making the entire transaction worth $286,658. This insider now owns 34,007 shares in total.

B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.31) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -49.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -11.24% during the next five years compared to -9.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE: BGS) Trading Performance Indicators

B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.55, a number that is poised to hit 0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of B&G Foods Inc. (BGS)

Looking closely at B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE: BGS), its last 5-days average volume was 1.12 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.57.

During the past 100 days, B&G Foods Inc.’s (BGS) raw stochastic average was set at 28.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 41.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.66% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 49.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.03. However, in the short run, B&G Foods Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.89. Second resistance stands at $13.17. The third major resistance level sits at $13.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.22. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $11.93.

B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE: BGS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 895.10 million based on 71,668K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,056 M and income totals 67,360 K. The company made 528,400 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -59,580 K in sales during its previous quarter.