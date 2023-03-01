Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 443,800 K

A new trading day began on February 27, 2023, with Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) stock priced at $6.87, up 2.49% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.03 and dropped to $6.85 before settling in for the closing price of $6.82. BORR’s price has ranged from $2.05 to $7.30 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 120.10%. With a float of $167.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $243.86 million.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Drilling Industry. The insider ownership of Borr Drilling Limited is 9.56%, while institutional ownership is 46.02%.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.3 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 120.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Borr Drilling Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.91, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Borr Drilling Limited (BORR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.77 million. That was better than the volume of 1.72 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Borr Drilling Limited’s (BORR) raw stochastic average was set at 92.04%, which indicates a significant increase from 80.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 65.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.70. However, in the short run, Borr Drilling Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.06. Second resistance stands at $7.14. The third major resistance level sits at $7.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.78. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.70.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.70 billion, the company has a total of 152,495K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 443,800 K while annual income is -292,800 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 148,600 K while its latest quarter income was -21,300 K.