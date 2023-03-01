Search
Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -10.59% last month.

Top Picks

Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE: BEPC) on February 28, 2023, started off the session at the price of $27.91, plunging -0.64% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.40 and dropped to $27.84 before settling in for the closing price of $28.03. Within the past 52 weeks, BEPC’s price has moved between $27.19 and $44.41.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Utilities sector saw sales topped by 13.20%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 58.90%. With a float of $172.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $361.82 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2130 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.72, operating margin of +33.25, and the pretax margin is +51.93.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Utilities – Renewable industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Brookfield Renewable Corporation is 0.03%, while institutional ownership is 75.50%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.11) by -$0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +39.78 while generating a return on equity of 31.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 58.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE: BEPC) Trading Performance Indicators

Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.29. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.15, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC)

The latest stats from [Brookfield Renewable Corporation, BEPC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.66 million was superior to 0.65 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.82.

During the past 100 days, Brookfield Renewable Corporation’s (BEPC) raw stochastic average was set at 9.88%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.00% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.97. Now, the first resistance to watch is $28.22. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $28.59. The third major resistance level sits at $28.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.47. The third support level lies at $27.10 if the price breaches the second support level.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE: BEPC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.88 billion based on 172,217K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,871 M and income totals 1,503 M. The company made 970,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 953,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.



 

