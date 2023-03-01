Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 0.17%

Analyst Insights

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) kicked off on February 28, 2023, at the price of $100.39, down -0.99% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $101.27 and dropped to $99.784 before settling in for the closing price of $100.96. Over the past 52 weeks, CHRW has traded in a range of $86.60-$121.23.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 10.70% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 17.30%. With a float of $115.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $118.76 million.

In an organization with 17399 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.57, operating margin of +5.13, and the pretax margin is +4.72.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Integrated Freight & Logistics Industry. The insider ownership of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 99.27%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 23, was worth 354,105. In this transaction President, Global Forwarding of this company sold 3,496 shares at a rate of $101.29, taking the stock ownership to the 75,928 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 29, when Company’s President, Managed Services sold 5,276 for $97.73, making the entire transaction worth $515,633. This insider now owns 45,603 shares in total.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $1.38) by -$0.35. This company achieved a net margin of +3.81 while generating a return on equity of 55.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.96% during the next five years compared to 16.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.’s (CHRW) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.47. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.29, a number that is poised to hit 1.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.12 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.73 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.40.

During the past 100 days, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.’s (CHRW) raw stochastic average was set at 62.28%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $97.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $101.31. However, in the short run, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $100.89. Second resistance stands at $101.82. The third major resistance level sits at $102.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $99.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $98.85. The third support level lies at $97.92 if the price breaches the second support level.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 11.72 billion has total of 116,510K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 24,697 M in contrast with the sum of 940,520 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,067 M and last quarter income was 96,190 K.

Newsletter

 

Subscribe

 

