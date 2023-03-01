Can American Electric Power Company Inc.’s (AEP) drop of -3.17% in a week be considered a lucky break?

American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ: AEP) kicked off on February 28, 2023, at the price of $89.48, down -2.33% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $90.32 and dropped to $87.76 before settling in for the closing price of $90.07. Over the past 52 weeks, AEP has traded in a range of $80.30-$105.60.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Utilities sector saw sales topped by 4.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -9.40%. With a float of $513.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $513.88 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 16974 workers is very important to gauge.

American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric Industry. The insider ownership of American Electric Power Company Inc. is 0.03%, while institutional ownership is 75.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 27, was worth 80,435. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company sold 884 shares at a rate of $90.99, taking the stock ownership to the 7,331 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 24, when Company’s Executive Chair sold 51,034 for $89.44, making the entire transaction worth $4,564,481. This insider now owns 143,547 shares in total.

American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.56) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +11.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.10% during the next five years compared to 3.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ: AEP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at American Electric Power Company Inc.’s (AEP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.41. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.82, a number that is poised to hit 1.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP)

The latest stats from [American Electric Power Company Inc., AEP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.44 million was superior to 2.78 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.87.

During the past 100 days, American Electric Power Company Inc.’s (AEP) raw stochastic average was set at 38.31%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $93.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $94.99. Now, the first resistance to watch is $89.61. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $91.24. The third major resistance level sits at $92.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $87.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $86.12. The third support level lies at $84.49 if the price breaches the second support level.

American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ: AEP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 45.35 billion has total of 513,866K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 19,640 M in contrast with the sum of 2,307 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,881 M and last quarter income was 384,300 K.