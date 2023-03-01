Can Sun Communities Inc.’s (SUI) drop of -8.07% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on February 28, 2023, with Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE: SUI) stock priced at $145.27, down -1.41% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $146.56 and dropped to $142.92 before settling in for the closing price of $145.19. SUI’s price has ranged from $117.63 to $193.67 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 24.80% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -40.40%. With a float of $121.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $123.20 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 7594 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.48, operating margin of +17.92, and the pretax margin is +9.02.

Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Residential Industry. The insider ownership of Sun Communities Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 97.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 09, was worth 1,139,937. In this transaction EVP of this company sold 6,892 shares at a rate of $165.40, taking the stock ownership to the 25,120 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 15, when Company’s Director sold 4,400 for $153.39, making the entire transaction worth $674,926. This insider now owns 26,400 shares in total.

Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.32 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +8.52 while generating a return on equity of 3.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -40.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.00% during the next five years compared to 18.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE: SUI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Sun Communities Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.98, a number that is poised to hit 0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sun Communities Inc. (SUI)

Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE: SUI) saw its 5-day average volume 0.91 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.86.

During the past 100 days, Sun Communities Inc.’s (SUI) raw stochastic average was set at 55.22%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $149.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $150.23. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $145.49 in the near term. At $147.85, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $149.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $141.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $140.57. The third support level lies at $138.21 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE: SUI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 17.88 billion, the company has a total of 124,099K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,970 M while annual income is 263,800 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 674,300 K while its latest quarter income was 20,100 K.