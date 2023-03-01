Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Can VEON Ltd.’s (VEON) drop of -1.92% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on February 28, 2023, with VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) stock priced at $0.7169, up 0.74% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.73 and dropped to $0.7007 before settling in for the closing price of $0.70. VEON’s price has ranged from $0.24 to $0.84 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?

A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.

And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023.

Sponsored

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company slipped by -2.60% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 221.90%. With a float of $762.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.75 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 44585 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +52.07, operating margin of +18.95, and the pretax margin is +11.66.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. The insider ownership of VEON Ltd. is 39.60%, while institutional ownership is 18.40%.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2021, the company reported earnings of $0.09 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +7.77 while generating a return on equity of 157.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 221.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are VEON Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.18. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.10

Technical Analysis of VEON Ltd. (VEON)

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) saw its 5-day average volume 0.44 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, VEON Ltd.’s (VEON) raw stochastic average was set at 75.28%, which indicates a significant increase from 26.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 93.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5866, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4783. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.7232 in the near term. At $0.7413, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7525. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6939, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6827. The third support level lies at $0.6646 if the price breaches the second support level.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.43 billion, the company has a total of 1,756,731K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 7,788 M while annual income is 674,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,008 M while its latest quarter income was 136,000 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) volume exceeds 0.64 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Steve Mayer -
February 28, 2023, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE: KREF) trading session started at the price of $14.61, that was -0.62% drop from...
Read more

SFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL) 20 Days SMA touches -0.37%: The odds favor the bear

Shaun Noe -
On February 28, 2023, SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE: SFL) opened at $10.42, lower -0.86% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) kicked off at the price of $5.59: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Sana Meer -
NovaGold Resources Inc. (AMEX: NG) kicked off on February 28, 2023, at the price of $5.54, up 0.90% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.