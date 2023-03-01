Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) is expecting 2.62% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) on February 28, 2023, started off the session at the price of $18.60, soaring 1.51% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.99 and dropped to $18.51 before settling in for the closing price of $18.53. Within the past 52 weeks, GOOS’s price has moved between $14.51 and $28.53.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 22.20% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 37.20%. With a float of $53.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $105.15 million.

The firm has a total of 4353 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Apparel Manufacturing industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 95.28%.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1.17) by -$0.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.70% during the next five years compared to 32.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.36. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 59.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.62, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Canada Goose Holdings Inc., GOOS], we can find that recorded value of 1.08 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.02.

During the past 100 days, Canada Goose Holdings Inc.’s (GOOS) raw stochastic average was set at 42.07%, which indicates a significant increase from 28.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 72.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.88. Now, the first resistance to watch is $19.03. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $19.25. The third major resistance level sits at $19.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.29. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $18.07.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.70 billion based on 104,560K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 876,300 K and income totals 75,470 K. The company made 425,200 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 99,460 K in sales during its previous quarter.