Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -14.56% last month.

Analyst Insights

February 28, 2023, Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) trading session started at the price of $24.80, that was -0.32% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.38 and dropped to $24.27 before settling in for the closing price of $24.78. A 52-week range for SAVA has been $13.84 – $51.59.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -238.70%. With a float of $39.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $40.05 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 24 employees.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Cassava Sciences Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Cassava Sciences Inc. is 2.70%, while institutional ownership is 25.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 23, was worth 860,223. In this transaction Director of this company bought 36,159 shares at a rate of $23.79, taking the stock ownership to the 186,159 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 23, when Company’s Chief Clinical Dev. Officer bought 2,500 for $24.44, making the entire transaction worth $61,100. This insider now owns 2,500 shares in total.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.48) by -$0.03. This company achieved a return on equity of -18.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.72 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -238.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 22.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.78, a number that is poised to hit -0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA)

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) saw its 5-day average volume 0.64 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.87.

During the past 100 days, Cassava Sciences Inc.’s (SAVA) raw stochastic average was set at 2.62%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 81.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $30.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.16. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $25.30 in the near term. At $25.89, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $26.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.67. The third support level lies at $23.08 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) Key Stats

There are 40,069K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.05 billion. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -32,390 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -20,257 K.

