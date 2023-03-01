CECO (CECO Environmental Corp.) climbed 6.25 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On February 28, 2023, CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ: CECO) opened at $14.82, higher 6.25% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.84 and dropped to $14.755 before settling in for the closing price of $14.71. Price fluctuations for CECO have ranged from $4.09 to $15.60 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was -4.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -82.70% at the time writing. With a float of $28.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $34.46 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 730 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.73, operating margin of +3.50, and the pretax margin is +1.44.

CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Pollution & Treatment Controls industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of CECO Environmental Corp. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 67.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 29, was worth 127,436. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 11,000 shares at a rate of $11.59, taking the stock ownership to the 178,021 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 18, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer bought 250 for $11.25, making the entire transaction worth $2,812. This insider now owns 75,297 shares in total.

CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.11) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +0.44 while generating a return on equity of 0.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -82.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 15.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ: CECO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.35. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 27.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.29, a number that is poised to hit 0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.44 million, its volume of 0.47 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.65.

During the past 100 days, CECO Environmental Corp.’s (CECO) raw stochastic average was set at 97.17%, which indicates a significant increase from 92.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.08. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $16.06 in the near term. At $16.49, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $17.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.32. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $13.89.

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ: CECO) Key Stats

There are currently 34,270K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 540.02 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 324,140 K according to its annual income of 1,430 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 108,410 K and its income totaled 1,940 K.