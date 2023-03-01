Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN) volume exceeds 0.52 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on February 28, 2023, with Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CWAN) stock priced at $17.78, down -3.04% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.894 and dropped to $17.18 before settling in for the closing price of $17.75. CWAN’s price has ranged from $11.23 to $22.70 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 81.80%. With a float of $58.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $187.82 million.

In an organization with 1371 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 15, was worth 193,432. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $19.34, taking the stock ownership to the 36,063 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 07, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 1,589 for $19.17, making the entire transaction worth $30,461. This insider now owns 8,826,623 shares in total.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.06 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 81.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CWAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 10.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.46. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 107.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.55 million. That was better than the volume of 0.38 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.64.

During the past 100 days, Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc.’s (CWAN) raw stochastic average was set at 49.46%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.41% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 36.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.19. However, in the short run, Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $17.68. Second resistance stands at $18.14. The third major resistance level sits at $18.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.71. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.25.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CWAN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.08 billion, the company has a total of 238,342K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 303,430 K while annual income is -7,970 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 82,690 K while its latest quarter income was -2,910 K.