Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) volume exceeds 1.18 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on February 28, 2023, with Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP) stock priced at $55.86, down -1.56% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $55.87 and dropped to $54.93 before settling in for the closing price of $55.87. CCEP’s price has ranged from $41.80 to $57.63 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Defensive sector was 9.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 53.10%. With a float of $289.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $457.06 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 33000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.35, operating margin of +11.49, and the pretax margin is +11.30.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic Industry. The insider ownership of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC is 0.31%, while institutional ownership is 32.00%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +8.71 while generating a return on equity of 19.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 53.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.26% during the next five years compared to 9.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.48 and is forecasted to reach 4.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.15 million, its volume of 1.1 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.05.

During the past 100 days, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC’s (CCEP) raw stochastic average was set at 81.14%, which indicates a significant increase from 20.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 20.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $55.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $51.68. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $55.60 in the near term. At $56.21, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $56.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $54.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $54.33. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $53.72.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 25.13 billion, the company has a total of 456,789K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 18,248 M while annual income is 1,589 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,794 M while its latest quarter income was 134,000 K.