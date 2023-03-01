Search
Sana Meer
Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -10.94% last month.

Analyst Insights

February 28, 2023, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) trading session started at the price of $0.2691, that was -4.45% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2769 and dropped to $0.2414 before settling in for the closing price of $0.27. A 52-week range for CRKN has been $0.05 – $2.12.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 75.50%. With a float of $16.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $17.64 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 30 workers is very important to gauge.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. is 11.03%, while institutional ownership is 20.80%.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.28) by $0.1. This company achieved a return on equity of -846.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 75.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.09, a number that is poised to hit -0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN)

The latest stats from [Crown ElectroKinetics Corp., CRKN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.53 million was inferior to 4.25 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.’s (CRKN) raw stochastic average was set at 37.40%, which indicates a significant increase from 18.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 83.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 142.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2521, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5094. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2746. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2935. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3101. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2391, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2225. The third support level lies at $0.2036 if the price breaches the second support level.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) Key Stats

There are 20,244K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 5.11 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -40,755 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -3,116 K.

