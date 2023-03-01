Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) posted a -0.10% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

February 28, 2023, Duolingo Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOL) trading session started at the price of $88.54, that was 2.01% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $94.40 and dropped to $88.37 before settling in for the closing price of $89.00. A 52-week range for DUOL has been $60.50 – $113.36.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -483.80%. With a float of $30.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $39.75 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 600 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Duolingo Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Duolingo Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 83.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 17, was worth 237,755. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 2,593 shares at a rate of $91.69, taking the stock ownership to the 43,987 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 17, when Company’s Chief Engineering Officer sold 844 for $94.00, making the entire transaction worth $79,336. This insider now owns 134,198 shares in total.

Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.55) by $0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -483.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Duolingo Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.08. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 102.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.62, a number that is poised to hit -0.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Duolingo Inc. (DUOL)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.42 million, its volume of 0.55 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.81.

During the past 100 days, Duolingo Inc.’s (DUOL) raw stochastic average was set at 63.56%, which indicates a significant increase from 38.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.19% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $83.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $87.84. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $94.00 in the near term. At $97.22, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $100.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $87.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $85.16. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $81.94.

Duolingo Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOL) Key Stats

There are 39,636K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.75 billion. As of now, sales total 250,770 K while income totals -60,140 K. Its latest quarter income was 96,070 K while its last quarter net income were -18,450 K.