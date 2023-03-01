e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

February 28, 2023, e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE: ELF) trading session started at the price of $73.68, that was 0.92% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $75.77 and dropped to $73.54 before settling in for the closing price of $74.07. A 52-week range for ELF has been $20.49 – $75.41.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales topped by 7.80%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 238.50%. With a float of $50.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $52.71 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 303 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +58.61, operating margin of +7.60, and the pretax margin is +6.48.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward e.l.f. Beauty Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of e.l.f. Beauty Inc. is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 97.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 21, was worth 584,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 8,000 shares at a rate of $73.00, taking the stock ownership to the 4,894 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 09, when Company’s SVP, Operations sold 12,161 for $72.40, making the entire transaction worth $880,447. This insider now owns 114,277 shares in total.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.23) by $0.25. This company achieved a net margin of +5.55 while generating a return on equity of 7.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 238.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.70% during the next five years compared to -1.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE: ELF) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.07. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 50.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.85, a number that is poised to hit 0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF)

The latest stats from [e.l.f. Beauty Inc., ELF] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.67 million was inferior to 0.94 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.13.

During the past 100 days, e.l.f. Beauty Inc.’s (ELF) raw stochastic average was set at 97.35%, which indicates a significant increase from 80.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $61.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $43.59. Now, the first resistance to watch is $75.83. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $76.92. The third major resistance level sits at $78.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $73.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $72.46. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $71.37.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE: ELF) Key Stats

There are 53,295K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.01 billion. As of now, sales total 392,160 K while income totals 21,770 K. Its latest quarter income was 146,540 K while its last quarter net income were 19,110 K.