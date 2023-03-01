Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 289,000 K

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) on February 28, 2023, started off the session at the price of $3.45, soaring 0.29% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.53 and dropped to $3.41 before settling in for the closing price of $3.45. Within the past 52 weeks, KODK’s price has moved between $2.78 and $7.50.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company slipped by -6.90% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 102.80%. With a float of $55.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $79.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 4200 employees.

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Business Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Eastman Kodak Company is 29.70%, while institutional ownership is 31.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 24, was worth 48,600. In this transaction Director of this company bought 7,500 shares at a rate of $6.48, taking the stock ownership to the 27,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 23, when Company’s Director bought 10,000 for $6.42, making the entire transaction worth $64,200. This insider now owns 20,000 shares in total.

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 102.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -12.00% during the next five years compared to -3.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) Trading Performance Indicators

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.03

Technical Analysis of Eastman Kodak Company (KODK)

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) saw its 5-day average volume 0.54 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Eastman Kodak Company’s (KODK) raw stochastic average was set at 22.60%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.63. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.52 in the near term. At $3.59, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.35. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.28.

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 277.60 million based on 79,102K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,150 M and income totals 24,000 K. The company made 289,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 2,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.