EGHT (8×8 Inc.) dropped -2.21 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

8×8 Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) kicked off on February 28, 2023, at the price of $5.45, down -2.21% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.53 and dropped to $5.32 before settling in for the closing price of $5.44. Over the past 52 weeks, EGHT has traded in a range of $2.87-$13.48.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 20.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 1.20%. With a float of $108.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $113.20 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2216 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +60.71, operating margin of -22.64, and the pretax margin is -27.54.

8×8 Inc. (EGHT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 17, was worth 11,940. In this transaction Interim Chief Executive Off. of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $5.97, taking the stock ownership to the 787,053 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 16, when Company’s Interim Chief Financial Off. sold 1,618 for $6.06, making the entire transaction worth $9,809. This insider now owns 134,116 shares in total.

8×8 Inc. (EGHT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.03) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -27.48 while generating a return on equity of -102.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

8×8 Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at 8×8 Inc.’s (EGHT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.82. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.94, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 8×8 Inc. (EGHT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.79 million, its volume of 1.37 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, 8×8 Inc.’s (EGHT) raw stochastic average was set at 67.68%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 92.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.95. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.46 in the near term. At $5.60, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.18. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.04.

8×8 Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 606.80 million has total of 113,048K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 638,130 K in contrast with the sum of -175,380 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 184,400 K and last quarter income was -26,030 K.