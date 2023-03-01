Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG) kicked off at the price of $51.68: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On February 28, 2023, Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ECPG) opened at $50.76, lower -3.56% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $53.51 and dropped to $49.705 before settling in for the closing price of $53.59. Price fluctuations for ECPG have ranged from $44.06 to $72.73 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 1.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -33.80% at the time writing. With a float of $22.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $23.54 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 6900 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +69.64, operating margin of +31.64, and the pretax margin is +22.74.

Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Mortgage Finance industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 21, was worth 51,046. In this transaction Director of this company sold 889 shares at a rate of $57.42, taking the stock ownership to the 27,962 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 11, when Company’s President, MCM sold 6,662 for $63.60, making the entire transaction worth $423,678. This insider now owns 39,457 shares in total.

Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.78) by -$0.56. This company achieved a net margin of +14.23 while generating a return on equity of 16.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -33.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.00% during the next five years compared to 18.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ECPG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.93. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.79, a number that is poised to hit 1.30 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG)

Looking closely at Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ECPG), its last 5-days average volume was 0.48 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.22 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.72.

During the past 100 days, Encore Capital Group Inc.’s (ECPG) raw stochastic average was set at 52.92%, which indicates a significant increase from 22.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.28% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 30.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $52.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $54.19. However, in the short run, Encore Capital Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $53.56. Second resistance stands at $55.44. The third major resistance level sits at $57.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $49.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $47.83. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $45.95.

Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ECPG) Key Stats

There are currently 23,323K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.21 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,398 M according to its annual income of 194,560 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 234,000 K and its income totaled -73,120 K.