Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) posted a -2.34% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On February 28, 2023, Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) opened at $3.50, lower -3.47% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.50 and dropped to $3.19 before settling in for the closing price of $3.46. Price fluctuations for NRGV have ranged from $2.21 to $22.10 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -29.70% at the time writing. With a float of $109.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $140.30 million.

The firm has a total of 73 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Utilities – Renewable industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. is 5.90%, while institutional ownership is 40.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 15, was worth 94,585. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 25,000 shares at a rate of $3.78, taking the stock ownership to the 1,277,887 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 01, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 50,000 for $4.39, making the entire transaction worth $219,315. This insider now owns 1,302,887 shares in total.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.13) by -$0.08. This company achieved a return on equity of -2.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -29.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.49, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Energy Vault Holdings Inc., NRGV], we can find that recorded value of 1.08 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, Energy Vault Holdings Inc.’s (NRGV) raw stochastic average was set at 25.06%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 131.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.65. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.50. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.65. The third major resistance level sits at $3.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.03. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.88.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) Key Stats

There are currently 138,268K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 480.06 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -3,340 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,690 K and its income totaled -28,770 K.