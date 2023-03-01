Search
Sana Meer
Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS) is 0.43% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Analyst Insights

February 28, 2023, Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE: ELS) trading session started at the price of $68.69, that was -0.41% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $69.645 and dropped to $68.48 before settling in for the closing price of $68.79. A 52-week range for ELS has been $56.91 – $83.80.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales topped by 9.40%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 7.10%. With a float of $177.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $185.85 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 4200 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.07, operating margin of +28.76, and the pretax margin is +20.59.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 96.10%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.3) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +19.61 while generating a return on equity of 19.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.00% during the next five years compared to 6.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE: ELS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.92. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 28.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.46, a number that is poised to hit 0.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS)

The latest stats from [Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc., ELS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.81 million was superior to 0.75 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.45.

During the past 100 days, Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.’s (ELS) raw stochastic average was set at 66.32%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 8.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $68.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $68.75. Now, the first resistance to watch is $69.28. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $70.04. The third major resistance level sits at $70.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $68.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $67.71. The third support level lies at $66.95 if the price breaches the second support level.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE: ELS) Key Stats

There are 186,179K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 12.83 billion. As of now, sales total 1,447 M while income totals 284,630 K. Its latest quarter income was 340,620 K while its last quarter net income were 73,040 K.

