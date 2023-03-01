eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) is -11.12% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

February 28, 2023, eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) trading session started at the price of $12.61, that was -4.13% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.74 and dropped to $12.05 before settling in for the closing price of $12.60. A 52-week range for EXPI has been $9.96 – $27.43.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

A company in the Real Estate sector has jumped its sales by 134.20% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 150.70%. With a float of $74.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $151.83 million.

In an organization with 1669 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.85, operating margin of +0.91, and the pretax margin is +0.89.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward eXp World Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of eXp World Holdings Inc. is 48.90%, while institutional ownership is 29.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 17, was worth 890,076. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 60,000 shares at a rate of $14.83, taking the stock ownership to the 27,224,043 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 19, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 60,000 for $13.05, making the entire transaction worth $783,048. This insider now owns 27,284,043 shares in total.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.04) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +2.15 while generating a return on equity of 44.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 150.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 55.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.41. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.24, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.2 million. That was better than the volume of 0.94 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.84.

During the past 100 days, eXp World Holdings Inc.’s (EXPI) raw stochastic average was set at 25.60%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 70.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.30. However, in the short run, eXp World Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.53. Second resistance stands at $12.98. The third major resistance level sits at $13.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.60. The third support level lies at $11.15 if the price breaches the second support level.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) Key Stats

There are 152,702K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.94 billion. As of now, sales total 3,771 M while income totals 81,220 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,239 M while its last quarter net income were 4,400 K.