ForgeRock Inc. (FORG)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE: FORG) kicked off on February 28, 2023, at the price of $20.30, down -0.05% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.56 and dropped to $20.031 before settling in for the closing price of $20.45. Over the past 52 weeks, FORG has traded in a range of $12.80-$25.00.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -117.30%. With a float of $41.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $85.08 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 786 workers is very important to gauge.

ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of ForgeRock Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 57.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 21, was worth 801,975. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 40,538 shares at a rate of $19.78, taking the stock ownership to the 280,550 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 21, when Company’s CFO, Executive VP – Global sold 18,600 for $19.78, making the entire transaction worth $367,969. This insider now owns 203,543 shares in total.

ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.15) by $0.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -117.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE: FORG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ForgeRock Inc.’s (FORG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.74, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ForgeRock Inc. (FORG)

The latest stats from [ForgeRock Inc., FORG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.18 million was superior to 1.0 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, ForgeRock Inc.’s (FORG) raw stochastic average was set at 62.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 7.19% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 18.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.22. Now, the first resistance to watch is $20.66. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $20.87. The third major resistance level sits at $21.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.81. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $19.60.

ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE: FORG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.75 billion has total of 85,359K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 176,930 K in contrast with the sum of -47,770 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 58,220 K and last quarter income was -10,940 K.