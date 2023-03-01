FULT (Fulton Financial Corporation) dropped -0.58 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On February 28, 2023, Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT) opened at $17.30, lower -0.58% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.40 and dropped to $17.20 before settling in for the closing price of $17.30. Price fluctuations for FULT have ranged from $13.67 to $18.85 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 3.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 50.60% at the time writing. With a float of $165.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $167.35 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3200 employees.

Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Fulton Financial Corporation is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 66.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 07, was worth 49,921. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,910 shares at a rate of $17.16, taking the stock ownership to the 8,870 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 31, when Company’s Director sold 6,799 for $16.57, making the entire transaction worth $112,653. This insider now owns 14,393 shares in total.

Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.5) by -$0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 50.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 11.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.67, a number that is poised to hit 0.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT)

Looking closely at Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT), its last 5-days average volume was 0.84 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.95 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, Fulton Financial Corporation’s (FULT) raw stochastic average was set at 55.93%, which indicates a significant increase from 42.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 13.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.52. However, in the short run, Fulton Financial Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $17.33. Second resistance stands at $17.47. The third major resistance level sits at $17.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.07. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $16.93.

Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT) Key Stats

There are currently 167,494K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.87 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,092 M according to its annual income of 286,980 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 322,170 K and its income totaled 81,830 K.