Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 6.42% last month.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) kicked off on February 28, 2023, at the price of $19.38, down -1.75% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.43 and dropped to $18.935 before settling in for the closing price of $19.39. Over the past 52 weeks, GNK has traded in a range of $11.92-$27.15.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 20.70% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -13.50%. With a float of $39.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $42.57 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 970 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.55, operating margin of +30.92, and the pretax margin is +29.68.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Marine Shipping Industry. The insider ownership of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 65.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 27, was worth 274,765. In this transaction CEO, President, and Secretary of this company sold 14,164 shares at a rate of $19.40, taking the stock ownership to the 431,024 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 27, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 2,266 for $19.39, making the entire transaction worth $43,943. This insider now owns 23,152 shares in total.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $1 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $1.07) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +29.53 while generating a return on equity of 16.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s (GNK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.55. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.69, a number that is poised to hit 0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) saw its 5-day average volume 1.69 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.59.

During the past 100 days, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s (GNK) raw stochastic average was set at 88.74%, which indicates a significant increase from 57.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.85. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $19.34 in the near term. At $19.63, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $19.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.64. The third support level lies at $18.35 if the price breaches the second support level.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 830.01 million has total of 42,327K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 536,930 K in contrast with the sum of 158,580 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 126,970 K and last quarter income was 28,680 K.