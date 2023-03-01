GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -16.85%

February 28, 2023, GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) trading session started at the price of $0.6949, that was -3.94% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.72 and dropped to $0.66 before settling in for the closing price of $0.70. A 52-week range for GOVX has been $0.53 – $4.30.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales slided by -14.20%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -42.40%. With a float of $26.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $26.33 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 8 workers is very important to gauge.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward GeoVax Labs Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of GeoVax Labs Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 11.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 21, was worth 11,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $1.10, taking the stock ownership to the 36,613 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 01, when Company’s VP, Business Development bought 1,000 for $0.82, making the entire transaction worth $820. This insider now owns 2,860 shares in total.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.12) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -4817.19 while generating a return on equity of -266.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -42.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 89.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.84, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX)

The latest stats from [GeoVax Labs Inc., GOVX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.47 million was inferior to 2.73 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, GeoVax Labs Inc.’s (GOVX) raw stochastic average was set at 16.46%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 84.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 139.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7427, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1362. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.7083. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.7441. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7683. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6483, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6241. The third support level lies at $0.5883 if the price breaches the second support level.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) Key Stats

There are 26,335K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 17.89 million. As of now, sales total 390 K while income totals -18,570 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -3,968 K.