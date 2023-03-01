Search
Steve Mayer
Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 378,860 K

February 28, 2023, Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: GNL) trading session started at the price of $14.25, that was -1.05% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.41 and dropped to $14.11 before settling in for the closing price of $14.27. A 52-week range for GNL has been $9.82 – $16.01.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 12.80% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -121.50%. With a float of $103.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $103.72 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.41, operating margin of +32.73, and the pretax margin is +6.07.

Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Global Net Lease Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Global Net Lease Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 72.80%.

Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.01) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +2.92 while generating a return on equity of 0.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -121.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: GNL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.78. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.01

Technical Analysis of Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL)

Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: GNL) saw its 5-day average volume 0.62 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, Global Net Lease Inc.’s (GNL) raw stochastic average was set at 78.75%, which indicates a significant increase from 28.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.50. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $14.32 in the near term. At $14.51, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $14.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.91. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.72.

Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: GNL) Key Stats

There are 103,795K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.48 billion. As of now, sales total 378,860 K while income totals 12,020 K. Its latest quarter income was 93,950 K while its last quarter net income were -12,640 K.

