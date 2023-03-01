Globe Life Inc. (GL) average volume reaches $542.46K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On February 28, 2023, Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) opened at $121.43, higher 0.65% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $122.14 and dropped to $120.73 before settling in for the closing price of $120.91. Price fluctuations for GL have ranged from $87.87 to $123.85 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 5.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 5.80% at the time writing. With a float of $95.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $97.26 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3222 employees.

Globe Life Inc. (GL) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Insurance – Life industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Globe Life Inc. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 84.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 28, was worth 1,213,596. In this transaction Co-CEO of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $121.36, taking the stock ownership to the 3,370 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 24, when Company’s EVP – Chief Strategy Officer sold 16,000 for $121.23, making the entire transaction worth $1,939,678. This insider now owns 35,015 shares in total.

Globe Life Inc. (GL) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.17) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +14.18 while generating a return on equity of 10.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.89% during the next five years compared to 10.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Globe Life Inc. (GL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.48, a number that is poised to hit 2.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Globe Life Inc. (GL)

Looking closely at Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL), its last 5-days average volume was 0.45 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.13.

During the past 100 days, Globe Life Inc.’s (GL) raw stochastic average was set at 88.57%, which indicates a significant increase from 48.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 20.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $120.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $107.88. However, in the short run, Globe Life Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $122.31. Second resistance stands at $122.93. The third major resistance level sits at $123.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $120.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $120.11. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $119.49.

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) Key Stats

There are currently 96,498K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 11.69 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,215 M according to its annual income of 739,700 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,323 M and its income totaled 211,560 K.