HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 15,497 M

February 27, 2023, HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) trading session started at the price of $252.73, that was -0.44% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $252.73 and dropped to $246.305 before settling in for the closing price of $249.14. A 52-week range for HCA has been $164.47 – $279.02.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 6.70%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -9.50%. With a float of $210.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $280.64 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 207000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.03, operating margin of +15.03, and the pretax margin is +14.24.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward HCA Healthcare Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of HCA Healthcare Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 66.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 17, was worth 457,097. In this transaction SVP & Chief Ethics Officer of this company sold 1,734 shares at a rate of $263.61, taking the stock ownership to the 9,962 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 07, when Company’s SVP & Chief Human Res. Officer sold 4,000 for $255.23, making the entire transaction worth $1,020,912. This insider now owns 7,392 shares in total.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $4.78) by -$0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +9.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.24% during the next five years compared to 23.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.15. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 19.24, a number that is poised to hit 4.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 19.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA)

The latest stats from [HCA Healthcare Inc., HCA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.3 million was superior to 1.29 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.62.

During the past 100 days, HCA Healthcare Inc.’s (HCA) raw stochastic average was set at 76.81%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $251.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $217.20. Now, the first resistance to watch is $251.74. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $255.45. The third major resistance level sits at $258.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $245.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $242.60. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $238.89.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) Key Stats

There are 276,966K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 69.48 billion. As of now, sales total 60,233 M while income totals 5,643 M. Its latest quarter income was 15,497 M while its last quarter net income were 2,081 M.