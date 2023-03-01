Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) average volume reaches $2.59M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

February 28, 2023, Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE: HR) trading session started at the price of $19.50, that was -0.51% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.745 and dropped to $19.41 before settling in for the closing price of $19.60. A 52-week range for HR has been $18.16 – $26.95.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 10.70% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 84.20%. With a float of $379.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $380.57 million.

The firm has a total of 357 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 13, was worth 147,774. In this transaction EVP – Investments of this company sold 7,341 shares at a rate of $20.13, taking the stock ownership to the 187,791 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13, when Company’s EVP and General Counsel sold 6,800 for $20.13, making the entire transaction worth $136,884. This insider now owns 208,605 shares in total.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.01) by $0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 84.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE: HR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.48, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated, HR], we can find that recorded value of 2.84 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s (HR) raw stochastic average was set at 31.94%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.28. Now, the first resistance to watch is $19.69. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $19.89. The third major resistance level sits at $20.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.22. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $19.02.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE: HR) Key Stats

There are 380,572K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 7.60 billion. As of now, sales total 767,070 K while income totals 98,020 K. Its latest quarter income was 306,350 K while its last quarter net income were 28,300 K.