Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.96 million

February 28, 2023, Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE: HIW) trading session started at the price of $26.67, that was -0.71% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.91 and dropped to $26.445 before settling in for the closing price of $26.69. A 52-week range for HIW has been $24.51 – $47.01.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was 3.40%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -50.00%. With a float of $103.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $105.20 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 345 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.17, operating margin of +29.14, and the pretax margin is +20.17.

Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Highwoods Properties Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Highwoods Properties Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 99.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 28, was worth 40,813. In this transaction EVP, CFO of this company bought 1,500 shares at a rate of $27.21, taking the stock ownership to the 39,254 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 22, when Company’s President and CEO bought 5,000 for $28.25, making the entire transaction worth $141,252. This insider now owns 246,445 shares in total.

Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.27) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +18.94 while generating a return on equity of 6.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -50.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to -3.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE: HIW) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.40. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.49, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.81 million, its volume of 0.97 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.75.

During the past 100 days, Highwoods Properties Inc.’s (HIW) raw stochastic average was set at 27.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.04. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $26.79 in the near term. At $27.08, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $27.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.15. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $25.86.

Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE: HIW) Key Stats

There are 105,211K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.82 billion. As of now, sales total 828,930 K while income totals 159,060 K. Its latest quarter income was 211,710 K while its last quarter net income were 28,170 K.