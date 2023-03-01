iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -6.32% last month.

iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT) on February 28, 2023, started off the session at the price of $7.07, soaring 2.69% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.32 and dropped to $7.04 before settling in for the closing price of $7.07. Within the past 52 weeks, IHRT’s price has moved between $5.84 and $21.53.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company slipped by -10.70% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 96.00%. With a float of $118.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $148.30 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 9180 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.58, operating margin of +6.88, and the pretax margin is -4.22.

iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Broadcasting industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of iHeartMedia Inc. is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 96.43%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 10, was worth 102,123. In this transaction Chairman and CEO of this company bought 14,144 shares at a rate of $7.22, taking the stock ownership to the 1,788,777 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 10, when Company’s Chairman and CEO bought 54,112 for $9.31, making the entire transaction worth $503,739. This insider now owns 1,774,633 shares in total.

iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.2) by -$2.29. This company achieved a net margin of -4.47 while generating a return on equity of -16.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 96.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.00% during the next five years compared to 21.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT) Trading Performance Indicators

iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.29. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.64, a number that is poised to hit 0.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT)

iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT) saw its 5-day average volume 0.58 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, iHeartMedia Inc.’s (IHRT) raw stochastic average was set at 42.05%, which indicates a significant increase from 31.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 65.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.39. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.37 in the near term. At $7.49, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.93. The third support level lies at $6.81 if the price breaches the second support level.

iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.10 billion based on 143,239K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,558 M and income totals -159,200 K. The company made 988,930 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -310,360 K in sales during its previous quarter.