Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (IIPR) is expecting -25.61% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On February 28, 2023, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) opened at $85.93, higher 7.14% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $89.68 and dropped to $85.785 before settling in for the closing price of $82.52. Price fluctuations for IIPR have ranged from $81.00 to $211.17 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was 263.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 39.50% at the time writing. With a float of $25.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $27.94 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 22 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +77.40, operating margin of +66.18, and the pretax margin is +55.73.

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (IIPR) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Industrial industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 76.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 12, was worth 97,792. In this transaction EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $97.79, taking the stock ownership to the 213,308 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 10, when Company’s EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN bought 1,000 for $94.22, making the entire transaction worth $94,220. This insider now owns 212,308 shares in total.

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (IIPR) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.29) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +55.45 while generating a return on equity of 7.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 39.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (IIPR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.20, a number that is poised to hit 1.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (IIPR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.4 million, its volume of 0.41 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.53.

During the past 100 days, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc.’s (IIPR) raw stochastic average was set at 16.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $95.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $103.89. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $90.13 in the near term. At $91.85, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $94.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $86.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $84.06. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $82.34.

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) Key Stats

There are currently 27,967K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.33 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 204,550 K according to its annual income of 113,990 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 70,880 K and its income totaled 37,620 K.