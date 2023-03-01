Search
Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) posted a 5.58% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Top Picks

February 28, 2023, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI) trading session started at the price of $48.50, that was 0.95% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $49.92 and dropped to $48.40 before settling in for the closing price of $48.57. A 52-week range for ITCI has been $42.42 – $66.00.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 202.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -8.40%. With a float of $92.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $94.52 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 512 employees.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 94.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 24, was worth 1,062,408. In this transaction Chairman, President & CEO of this company sold 22,590 shares at a rate of $47.03, taking the stock ownership to the 1,100,309 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 24, when Company’s SVP, Chief Medical Officer sold 7,906 for $47.14, making the entire transaction worth $372,689. This insider now owns 23,104 shares in total.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.81) by $0.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 9.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 24.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.32, a number that is poised to hit -0.59 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI)

Looking closely at Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI), its last 5-days average volume was 0.94 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.76.

During the past 100 days, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s (ITCI) raw stochastic average was set at 46.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 62.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $49.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $51.65. However, in the short run, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $49.83. Second resistance stands at $50.64. The third major resistance level sits at $51.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $48.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $47.60. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $46.79.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI) Key Stats

There are 94,705K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.68 billion. As of now, sales total 83,800 K while income totals -284,130 K. Its latest quarter income was 71,870 K while its last quarter net income were -53,510 K.

