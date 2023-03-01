Investors finally get a glimpse of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) volume hitting the figure of 1.32 million.

February 28, 2023, Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) trading session started at the price of $7.05, that was -4.38% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.14 and dropped to $6.755 before settling in for the closing price of $7.08. A 52-week range for CD has been $3.75 – $9.21.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 194.00%. With a float of $178.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $365.21 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1315 employees.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Chindata Group Holdings Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Chindata Group Holdings Limited is 0.64%, while institutional ownership is 48.70%.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 194.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.26

Technical Analysis of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) saw its 5-day average volume 1.1 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.31 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s (CD) raw stochastic average was set at 42.04%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.96% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 67.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.46. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.02 in the near term. At $7.27, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.50. The third support level lies at $6.25 if the price breaches the second support level.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) Key Stats

There are 366,280K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.61 billion. As of now, sales total 447,580 K while income totals 49,650 K. Its latest quarter income was 169,070 K while its last quarter net income were 33,880 K.