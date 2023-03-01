Investors finally get a glimpse of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) volume hitting the figure of 0.92 million.

February 28, 2023, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ: GLDD) trading session started at the price of $5.80, that was -1.63% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.89 and dropped to $5.72 before settling in for the closing price of $5.83. A 52-week range for GLDD has been $5.21 – $15.40.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 1.80% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -169.20%. With a float of $64.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $66.17 million.

In an organization with 426 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 96.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 05, was worth 96,540. In this transaction CEO & President of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $9.65, taking the stock ownership to the 1,003,630 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 09, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 17,700 for $14.12, making the entire transaction worth $249,938. This insider now owns 245,866 shares in total.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.03) by -$0.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -169.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -13.00% during the next five years compared to -0.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ: GLDD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.52, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.64 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.7 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation’s (GLDD) raw stochastic average was set at 18.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.44% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 44.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.23. However, in the short run, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.84. Second resistance stands at $5.95. The third major resistance level sits at $6.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.61. The third support level lies at $5.50 if the price breaches the second support level.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ: GLDD) Key Stats

There are 66,188K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 387.40 million. As of now, sales total 648,780 K while income totals -34,060 K. Its latest quarter income was 146,660 K while its last quarter net income were -31,170 K.