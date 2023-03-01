Investors must take note of Camden Property Trust’s (CPT) performance last week, which was -2.79%.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) kicked off on February 28, 2023, at the price of $114.83, down -0.06% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $116.31 and dropped to $114.48 before settling in for the closing price of $114.83. Over the past 52 weeks, CPT has traded in a range of $107.90-$175.69.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales topped by 9.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 103.80%. With a float of $105.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $108.48 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1650 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.62, operating margin of +18.40, and the pretax margin is +46.48.

Camden Property Trust (CPT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Residential Industry. The insider ownership of Camden Property Trust is 1.05%, while institutional ownership is 99.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 04, was worth 1,158,551. In this transaction EVP – Real Estate Investments of this company sold 10,292 shares at a rate of $112.57, taking the stock ownership to the 68,667 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 04, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 1,332 for $112.57, making the entire transaction worth $149,943. This insider now owns 28,110 shares in total.

Camden Property Trust (CPT) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.33) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +45.65 while generating a return on equity of 14.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 103.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.29% during the next five years compared to 23.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Camden Property Trust’s (CPT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Camden Property Trust (CPT)

The latest stats from [Camden Property Trust, CPT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.77 million was inferior to 0.9 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.68.

During the past 100 days, Camden Property Trust’s (CPT) raw stochastic average was set at 34.82%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 11.68% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $116.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $125.26. Now, the first resistance to watch is $115.89. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $117.01. The third major resistance level sits at $117.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $114.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $113.35. The third support level lies at $112.23 if the price breaches the second support level.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 12.82 billion has total of 106,700K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,423 M in contrast with the sum of 653,610 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 375,910 K and last quarter income was 45,710 K.