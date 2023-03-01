Investors must take note of KBR Inc.’s (KBR) performance last week, which was 0.24%.

A new trading day began on February 28, 2023, with KBR Inc. (NYSE: KBR) stock priced at $55.47, down -0.56% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $55.84 and dropped to $54.93 before settling in for the closing price of $55.42. KBR’s price has ranged from $41.96 to $58.00 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 9.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 556.10%. With a float of $135.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $139.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 30000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.61, operating margin of +6.22, and the pretax margin is +4.33.

KBR Inc. (KBR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Engineering & Construction Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 21, was worth 256,876. In this transaction EVP, Chief People Officer of this company sold 4,714 shares at a rate of $54.49, taking the stock ownership to the 69,902 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 16, when Company’s EVP, Chief People Officer sold 1,449 for $50.36, making the entire transaction worth $72,965. This insider now owns 49,236 shares in total.

KBR Inc. (KBR) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.65 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +2.88 while generating a return on equity of 11.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 556.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.05% during the next five years compared to -7.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

KBR Inc. (NYSE: KBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are KBR Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.14. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 28.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.20, a number that is poised to hit 0.58 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of KBR Inc. (KBR)

The latest stats from [KBR Inc., KBR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.86 million was inferior to 1.05 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.30.

During the past 100 days, KBR Inc.’s (KBR) raw stochastic average was set at 79.72%, which indicates a significant increase from 58.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.87% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 27.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $51.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $49.62. Now, the first resistance to watch is $55.66. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $56.20. The third major resistance level sits at $56.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $54.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $54.38. The third support level lies at $53.84 if the price breaches the second support level.

KBR Inc. (NYSE: KBR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 7.51 billion, the company has a total of 136,572K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 6,564 M while annual income is 190,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,608 M while its latest quarter income was 93,000 K.