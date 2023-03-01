Investors must take note of Lightning eMotors Inc.’s (ZEV) performance last week, which was -7.97%.

On February 28, 2023, Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE: ZEV) opened at $0.6143, higher 8.71% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6922 and dropped to $0.6122 before settling in for the closing price of $0.62. Price fluctuations for ZEV have ranged from $0.29 to $6.05 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -199.90% at the time writing. With a float of $42.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $75.75 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 205 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -28.55, operating margin of -200.76, and the pretax margin is -480.04.

Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Lightning eMotors Inc. is 4.40%, while institutional ownership is 19.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 11, was worth 1,430,130. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 1,300,000 shares at a rate of $1.10, taking the stock ownership to the 7,571,903 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 07, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 570,563 for $2.10, making the entire transaction worth $1,199,038. This insider now owns 8,871,903 shares in total.

Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.3) by $0.28. This company achieved a net margin of -480.04 while generating a return on equity of -92.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -199.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE: ZEV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.56, a number that is poised to hit -0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV)

Looking closely at Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE: ZEV), its last 5-days average volume was 0.98 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Lightning eMotors Inc.’s (ZEV) raw stochastic average was set at 29.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 108.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 153.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6283, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.9504. However, in the short run, Lightning eMotors Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.7049. Second resistance stands at $0.7386. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7849. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6249, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5786. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.5449.

Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE: ZEV) Key Stats

There are currently 89,843K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 62.86 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 20,990 K according to its annual income of -100,770 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 11,130 K and its income totaled -1,230 K.