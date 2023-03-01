Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Investors must take note of Pembina Pipeline Corporation’s (PBA) performance last week, which was -0.42%.

Analyst Insights

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE: PBA) on February 28, 2023, started off the session at the price of $33.61, plunging -2.12% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $33.65 and dropped to $32.84 before settling in for the closing price of $33.55. Within the past 52 weeks, PBA’s price has moved between $29.64 and $42.74.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -42.10%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Midstream industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Pembina Pipeline Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 62.80%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.51) by -$0.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -42.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.53% during the next five years compared to 10.92% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE: PBA) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.61 million, its volume of 0.87 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.71.

During the past 100 days, Pembina Pipeline Corporation’s (PBA) raw stochastic average was set at 43.90%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.28. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $33.38 in the near term. At $33.92, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $34.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $32.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.30. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $31.76.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE: PBA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 18.07 billion based on 550,305K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 9,230 M and income totals 2,285 M. The company made 2,279 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 176,780 K in sales during its previous quarter.

