Investors must take note of Qudian Inc.’s (QD) performance last week, which was -15.62%.

On February 28, 2023, Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) opened at $1.14, lower -7.69% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.1592 and dropped to $1.08 before settling in for the closing price of $1.17. Price fluctuations for QD have ranged from $0.63 to $2.18 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company slipped by -34.50% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -166.50% at the time writing. With a float of $176.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $236.96 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 940 employees.

Qudian Inc. (QD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Credit Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Qudian Inc. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 19.00%.

Qudian Inc. (QD) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.14) by -$0.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -166.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.96% during the next five years compared to -17.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Qudian Inc. (QD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 18.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.26. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.20

Technical Analysis of Qudian Inc. (QD)

Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) saw its 5-day average volume 0.54 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Qudian Inc.’s (QD) raw stochastic average was set at 55.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.18% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 68.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1344, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0011. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.1328 in the near term. At $1.1856, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2120. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0536, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0272. The third support level lies at $0.9744 if the price breaches the second support level.

Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) Key Stats

There are currently 253,010K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 272.66 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 83,730 K according to its annual income of -52,480 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 23,210 K and its income totaled 71,060 K.