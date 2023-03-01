Investors must take note of Resideo Technologies Inc.’s (REZI) performance last week, which was 0.60%.

A new trading day began on February 28, 2023, with Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: REZI) stock priced at $18.28, down -0.05% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.50 and dropped to $18.28 before settling in for the closing price of $18.35. REZI’s price has ranged from $14.95 to $27.07 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 7.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 16.50%. With a float of $143.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $147.67 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 15200 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.17, operating margin of +10.31, and the pretax margin is +6.56.

Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Security & Protection Services Industry. The insider ownership of Resideo Technologies Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 94.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 25, was worth 1,508,465. In this transaction President, ADI of this company sold 65,500 shares at a rate of $23.03, taking the stock ownership to the 155,081 shares.

Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.42 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +4.44 while generating a return on equity of 11.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: REZI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Resideo Technologies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.43. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 40.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.90, a number that is poised to hit 0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI)

The latest stats from [Resideo Technologies Inc., REZI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.78 million was superior to 0.62 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.63.

During the past 100 days, Resideo Technologies Inc.’s (REZI) raw stochastic average was set at 37.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 74.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.84. Now, the first resistance to watch is $18.47. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $18.59. The third major resistance level sits at $18.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.15. The third support level lies at $18.03 if the price breaches the second support level.

Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: REZI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.72 billion, the company has a total of 146,616K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 6,370 M while annual income is 283,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,560 M while its latest quarter income was 39,000 K.