KeyCorp (KEY)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) kicked off on February 28, 2023, at the price of $18.20, up 1.05% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.41 and dropped to $18.095 before settling in for the closing price of $18.10. Over the past 52 weeks, KEY has traded in a range of $15.26-$25.07.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 4.30% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -26.60%. With a float of $927.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $931.83 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 18891 employees.

KeyCorp (KEY) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of KeyCorp is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 85.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 02, was worth 106,772. In this transaction Head of Commercial Bank of this company sold 5,352 shares at a rate of $19.95, taking the stock ownership to the 194,280 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 14, when Company’s Director sold 5,200 for $17.59, making the entire transaction worth $91,468. This insider now owns 64,139 shares in total.

KeyCorp (KEY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.54) by -$0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +23.79 while generating a return on equity of 12.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -26.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.00% during the next five years compared to 8.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at KeyCorp’s (KEY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.12. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.92, a number that is poised to hit 0.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of KeyCorp (KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) saw its 5-day average volume 12.28 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 11.93 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.49.

During the past 100 days, KeyCorp’s (KEY) raw stochastic average was set at 60.16%, which indicates a significant increase from 22.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.04. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $18.44 in the near term. At $18.58, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $18.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.95. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.81.

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 16.87 billion has total of 931,826K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 8,130 M in contrast with the sum of 1,917 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,366 M and last quarter income was 394,000 K.