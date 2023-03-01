Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP) average volume reaches $402.80K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on February 28, 2023, with Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE: KRP) stock priced at $16.12, down -3.02% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.12 and dropped to $15.41 before settling in for the closing price of $15.91. KRP’s price has ranged from $14.48 to $20.08 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 51.90%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 358.30%. With a float of $40.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $59.54 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 27 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +76.73, operating margin of +61.01, and the pretax margin is +46.85.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Kimbell Royalty Partners LP is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 32.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 08, was worth 100,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 6,207 shares at a rate of $16.11, taking the stock ownership to the 74,185 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 15, when Company’s Controller sold 2,500 for $17.73, making the entire transaction worth $44,325. This insider now owns 46,616 shares in total.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.59 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +33.16 while generating a return on equity of 20.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 358.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.55% during the next five years compared to 87.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE: KRP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Kimbell Royalty Partners LP’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.39. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.73, a number that is poised to hit 0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP)

Looking closely at Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE: KRP), its last 5-days average volume was 0.94 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.60.

During the past 100 days, Kimbell Royalty Partners LP’s (KRP) raw stochastic average was set at 16.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 51.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.11% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 35.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.17. However, in the short run, Kimbell Royalty Partners LP’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.90. Second resistance stands at $16.36. The third major resistance level sits at $16.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.94. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.48.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE: KRP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.09 billion, the company has a total of 65,543K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 248,060 K while annual income is 111,970 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 68,670 K while its latest quarter income was 44,730 K.