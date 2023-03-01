Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.09 million

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) on February 28, 2023, started off the session at the price of $482.56, soaring 0.68% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $493.4614 and dropped to $479.22 before settling in for the closing price of $482.71. Within the past 52 weeks, LRCX’s price has moved between $299.59 and $574.79.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 16.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 21.80%. With a float of $134.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $136.02 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 17700 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.62, operating margin of +31.14, and the pretax margin is +30.22.

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Lam Research Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 86.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 03, was worth 378,154. In this transaction Director of this company sold 880 shares at a rate of $429.72, taking the stock ownership to the 14,762 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 21, when Company’s Executive Vice President & CTO sold 3,540 for $450.00, making the entire transaction worth $1,593,000. This insider now owns 26,672 shares in total.

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $9.96) by $0.75. This company achieved a net margin of +26.80 while generating a return on equity of 74.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.28% during the next five years compared to 28.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) Trading Performance Indicators

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.49. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 31.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 37.20, a number that is poised to hit 6.54 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 27.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lam Research Corporation (LRCX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.3 million, its volume of 1.04 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 16.46.

During the past 100 days, Lam Research Corporation’s (LRCX) raw stochastic average was set at 74.79%, which indicates a significant increase from 20.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $472.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $449.38. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $493.24 in the near term. At $500.47, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $507.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $479.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $471.99. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $464.76.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 66.51 billion based on 134,936K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 17,227 M and income totals 4,605 M. The company made 5,278 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,469 M in sales during its previous quarter.