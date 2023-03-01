Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Last month’s performance of -10.29% for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) is certainly impressive

Analyst Insights

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS) on February 28, 2023, started off the session at the price of $36.03, plunging -0.86% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $36.61 and dropped to $35.50 before settling in for the closing price of $36.21. Within the past 52 weeks, IONS’s price has moved between $31.32 and $48.82.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 2.70%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -837.70%. With a float of $140.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $142.05 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 796 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +93.83, operating margin of -69.84, and the pretax margin is -43.92.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 90.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 06, was worth 1,003,153. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 24,651 shares at a rate of $40.69, taking the stock ownership to the 145,305 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 06, when Company’s EVP, Finance & CFO sold 2,079 for $40.59, making the entire transaction worth $84,392. This insider now owns 75,496 shares in total.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.74) by $0.41. This company achieved a net margin of -45.92 while generating a return on equity of -40.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -837.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS) Trading Performance Indicators

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 7.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.90, a number that is poised to hit -0.90 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS)

The latest stats from [Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., IONS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.16 million was superior to 0.99 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.13.

During the past 100 days, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (IONS) raw stochastic average was set at 5.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $38.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $40.57. Now, the first resistance to watch is $36.51. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $37.11. The third major resistance level sits at $37.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $34.89. The third support level lies at $34.29 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.24 billion based on 142,954K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 587,370 K and income totals -269,720 K. The company made 151,890 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -52,430 K in sales during its previous quarter.

