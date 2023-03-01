Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Last month’s performance of -4.36% for OmniAb Inc. (OABI) is certainly impressive

Analyst Insights

OmniAb Inc. (NASDAQ: OABI) kicked off on February 28, 2023, at the price of $3.98, up 4.51% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.30 and dropped to $3.91 before settling in for the closing price of $3.99. Over the past 52 weeks, OABI has traded in a range of $1.91-$10.50.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -54.00%. With a float of $93.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $115.13 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 93 employees.

OmniAb Inc. (OABI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of OmniAb Inc. is 5.00%, while institutional ownership is 22.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 12, was worth 564,765. In this transaction President & CEO of this company bought 150,000 shares at a rate of $3.77, taking the stock ownership to the 1,838,084 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 06, when Company’s Director bought 22,250 for $3.75, making the entire transaction worth $83,526. This insider now owns 77,476 shares in total.

OmniAb Inc. (OABI) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -54.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

OmniAb Inc. (NASDAQ: OABI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at OmniAb Inc.’s (OABI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.28, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of OmniAb Inc. (OABI)

OmniAb Inc. (NASDAQ: OABI) saw its 5-day average volume 0.76 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, OmniAb Inc.’s (OABI) raw stochastic average was set at 26.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 188.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.39. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.34 in the near term. At $4.52, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.74. The third support level lies at $3.56 if the price breaches the second support level.

OmniAb Inc. (NASDAQ: OABI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 477.72 million has total of 114,821K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 34,748 K in contrast with the sum of -520 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 7,199 K and last quarter income was -10,276 K.

