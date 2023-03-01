Lazard Ltd (LAZ)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

February 28, 2023, Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) trading session started at the price of $37.20, that was 0.38% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $38.11 and dropped to $37.00 before settling in for the closing price of $37.22. A 52-week range for LAZ has been $30.20 – $43.44.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 1.10% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -24.20%. With a float of $108.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $112.77 million.

In an organization with 3402 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +100.00, operating margin of +20.96, and the pretax margin is +18.10.

Lazard Ltd (LAZ) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Lazard Ltd stocks. The insider ownership of Lazard Ltd is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 66.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 29, was worth 1,783,110. In this transaction President of this company sold 49,000 shares at a rate of $36.39, taking the stock ownership to the 50,258 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 31, when Company’s President sold 70,000 for $35.29, making the entire transaction worth $2,470,300. This insider now owns 209,258 shares in total.

Lazard Ltd (LAZ) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.81) by -$0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +12.52 while generating a return on equity of 46.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.30% during the next five years compared to -7.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Lazard Ltd (LAZ) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.48. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.47, a number that is poised to hit 0.60 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lazard Ltd (LAZ)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.63 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.66 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.08.

During the past 100 days, Lazard Ltd’s (LAZ) raw stochastic average was set at 54.06%, which indicates a significant increase from 45.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.88.

Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) Key Stats

There are 112,766K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.23 billion. As of now, sales total 2,774 M while income totals 357,520 K. Its latest quarter income was 712,390 K while its last quarter net income were 42,360 K.