Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 1,562 M

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) on February 27, 2023, started off the session at the price of $13.06. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.16 and dropped to $12.815 before settling in for the closing price of $12.91. Within the past 52 weeks, LESL’s price has moved between $11.43 and $21.83.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 28.20%. With a float of $176.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $183.27 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 4200 employees.

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 12, was worth 112,308,858. In this transaction Former 10% Owner of this company sold 9,343,499 shares at a rate of $12.02, taking the stock ownership to the 8,776,904 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 26, when Company’s insider sold 3,335 for $14.82, making the entire transaction worth $49,425. This insider now owns 130,447 shares in total.

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.12) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) Trading Performance Indicators

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.52. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 27.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.77, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Leslie’s Inc. (LESL)

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) saw its 5-day average volume 2.26 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.87 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.62.

During the past 100 days, Leslie’s Inc.’s (LESL) raw stochastic average was set at 25.99%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.87. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $13.11 in the near term. At $13.31, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $13.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.62. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.42.

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.39 billion based on 183,660K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,562 M and income totals 159,030 K. The company made 195,100 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -30,260 K in sales during its previous quarter.