Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) to new highs

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) kicked off on February 28, 2023, at the price of $95.23, down -0.66% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $95.5616 and dropped to $94.685 before settling in for the closing price of $95.36. Over the past 52 weeks, BAH has traded in a range of $76.60-$112.55.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 7.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -21.20%. With a float of $129.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $132.22 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 31100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.05, operating margin of +8.19, and the pretax margin is +7.22.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Consulting Services Industry. The insider ownership of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 94.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 03, was worth 1,563,600. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company sold 15,000 shares at a rate of $104.24, taking the stock ownership to the 62,240 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 30, when Company’s EVP & Chief Operating Officer sold 5,064 for $104.28, making the entire transaction worth $528,074. This insider now owns 63,948 shares in total.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.05) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +5.54 while generating a return on equity of 43.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -21.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.10% during the next five years compared to 14.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation’s (BAH) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.39. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 550.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.22, a number that is poised to hit 0.93 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH)

Looking closely at Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH), its last 5-days average volume was 0.74 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.69.

During the past 100 days, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation’s (BAH) raw stochastic average was set at 15.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 11.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $98.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $96.27. However, in the short run, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $95.30. Second resistance stands at $95.87. The third major resistance level sits at $96.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $94.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $94.12. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $93.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 12.56 billion has total of 132,276K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 8,364 M in contrast with the sum of 466,740 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,277 M and last quarter income was 31,000 K.